Seattle-based real estate website Zillow has added two new Canadian partners that will send a direct listing feed to Zillow.com. They are Exit Realty Corp. International and Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc., owned by former Toronto Real Estate Board president Tim Syrianos.

Zillow earlier signed deals with Century 21 Canada and Right At Home Realty. The four companies represent more than 30,000 for sale listings in Canada, which Zillow says will soon be displayed on its website.

“We have a reputation of always staying focused on embracing technology that will assist our agent business partners and clients,” says Syrianos in a news release. “We are confident that partnering with Zillow will be an asset to our team and will only enhance the client experience.”

Tami Bonnell, CEO of Exit Realty, says the company “has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Zillow in the U.S. and we are pleased to be among the first companies in Canada whose listings will appear on Zillow.”

All Canadian listings on Zillow will include a description and photos of the property and will prominently feature the listing agent – with contact information – as well as a link to the brokerage or franchise website, Zillow says.

Errol Samuelson, the company’s chief industry development officer says, “Zillow is committed to connecting real estate professionals with consumers and we’re tremendously encouraged by the excitement we’re hearing around our efforts in Canada – both from consumers and our industry partners. We continue to talk with and sign new Canadian listing agreements every week, and we look forward to displaying our partners’ listings on Zillow.com soon.”

Zillow provides homeowners in some U.S. metropolitan areas with the opportunity to receive offers to purchase their home from Zillow. When Zillow buys a home, it will make necessary updates and list the home for resale on the open market, the company says.

Zillow also operates more than two dozen real estate apps across all major platforms. It was launched in 2006.