Right At Home Realty in Toronto has signed an agreement to send a direct listing feed to Zillow.com. The Seattle-based website says it will soon offer for sale listings from Right At Home. Earlier this year, Century 21 also agreed to provide listings to Zillow.

Right At Home is the largest independent brokerage in Canada, with more than 4,000 salespeople.

“Zillow is proud to partner with Right At Home Realty and offer this widely respected Canadian brand free advertising for their listings on one of the most visited real estate sites in the world,” says Errol Samuelson, Zillow Group chief industry development officer, in a statement. “Zillow has proven to be a highly effective marketing tool for real estate professionals in the U.S., and we’re excited to expand our relationships into Canada, increasing exposure to Canadian homes for sale, while offering buyers a more robust home search experience for North America.”

Right At Home president John Lusink says the relationship with Zillow “will be of great benefit to our customers and our entire organization. We have a long history of being leaders in our field.”

Zillow says it “has relationships in the U.S. with thousands of brokerages and real estate agents and hundreds of MLSs and is expanding these efforts into Canada, offering partners a simple and free way to drive global exposure to Canadian homes for sale.” The company says it receives more than 100 million visits from non-U.S. audiences a year, with the largest shares from Canada, U.K., India, Germany, Mexico and China.

Every Canadian listing on Zillow will include a description of the property, multiple photos, contact information for the listing agent and a link to the brokerage or franchise website, the company says. Zillow’s Canadian partners will be able to post for sale listings directly to the site in a bulk feed.