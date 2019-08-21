Zillow says it has now signed up more than 250 Canadian brokerages and franchisors to display listings on Zillow.com. Recent partners include iPro Realty, Re/Max Condo Plus, Living Realty and PSR Brokerage, all based in the Toronto area.

Zillow says it has seen a 32-per-cent year-to-date growth of monthly Canadian unique users. More than 4,500 Canadian agents have profiles on Zillow.com, with more than 3,000 reviews of those agents by consumers.

“We pride ourselves at being at the cutting edge of real estate,” says Jamie Johnston, broker/owner of Re/Max Condo Plus. “We think our association with Zillow is another opportunity for our agents to demonstrate their value to the public.”

Zillow offers for sale and rental listings on its website and mobile app. In the U.S. it is rolling out Zillow Offers, an iBuyer program, and it also has affiliated lender Zillow Home Loans.

The company also has a suite of mobile real estate apps, with more than two dozen apps across all major platforms.