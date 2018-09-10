Rehabilitating sick and injured wild animals, delivering hot meals to seniors and providing hospice care are among the many services funded in part by two long-running golf tournaments in Kingston, Ont. This year marked Grant Team’s 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament in support of Southern Frontenac Community Services Seniors’ Programs (SFCSC) and the 5th Annual Thompson Plymouth Chrysler Charity Golf Tournament in support of Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre (SPWC).

Rhonda Grant, a host and organizer, says, “Our team raised $5,000 for SFCSC and $7,673 for SPWC this summer. We had sunny weather for both events and the golfers had a lot of fun.”

Brandon Grant also promoted the tournaments, signed up sponsors and golfers and managed elements that generate a successful fundraiser.

SFCSC provides health support services and social programs for seniors. In 2017, the charity delivered over 15,000 services such as transportation to medical appointments, meal delivery, fitness and dementia care for more than 900 seniors.

The Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre was launched in 1994 to rehabilitate injured and orphaned wild mammals, birds and reptiles/amphibians. This year’s tournament will help fund a second aquatic room for waterfowl as well as turtles that have been hit by cars.