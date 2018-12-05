Yardi recently released Yardi Breeze in Canada. It’s a “refreshingly simple property management software built for property owners and operators with smaller portfolios,” the company says.

The software enables users to manage residential, commercial and mixed portfolios on one mobile platform. It has built-in live chat support from Canadian Yardi Breeze experts.

The property management platform includes accounting and reporting features, as well as mobile tools such as instant photo uploads. Integrated online applications, payments and resident screening will be added in 2019, the company says. Monthly fees are $1 per unit.

Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager at Yardi Canada, says, “From live chat to automatic address completion and one-click data upload, everything is aimed at saving time, which is often an operator’s most precious commodity.”