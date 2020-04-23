By Alex Camelio

Working from home could be the best thing that’s ever happened to your business. Trust me, I know. I’ve worked from home and managed remote teams for over 10 years and I’m more productive and happier in my everyday life because of it. At this point, I wouldn’t even think of going back, because it’s the best thing I ever did for my business.

So, I’d like to share some of the essential mindset, setup and tools that are critical to effectively working from home. Hopefully I can save you some time because trust me, it takes the right combination of all three to maximize what you can do from home.

Watch the video or read the article.