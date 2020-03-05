By David Greenspan

Billions of people are on social media, yet many are just stalking others. They are not engaging and not posting. They say they don’t have time to post, or don’t know what to post.

If you’re this person who has a hard time coming up with content, I am sharing five ideas to help spark your creativity so you can have more to share yourself. Social media is all about being social. Just stalking people doesn’t get you anywhere. You need to actually engage and connect with others, and this includes posting your own content.

Check out the video!