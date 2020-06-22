Michael Froese
Royal LePage announced the winners of its annual leadership awards on June 11. The awards celebrate excellence within the management ranks of the company’s 600-plus brokerages across Canada.

The winners of the company’s 2019 Leadership Awards are:

A.E. LePage Award – Brokerage of the Year

  • National and Prairies: Michael Froese, Royal LePage Prime Real Estate, Winnipeg
  • British Columbia: Sean Burns, Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty, Victoria
  • Ontario: Mark Wolle, Royal LePage Wolle Realty, Kitchener/Waterloo
  • Quebec: Marie-Catherine Jetté, Royal LePage Triomphe, Brossard
  • East Coast: Darryl Butt, Royal LePage Generation Realty, Grand Falls-Windsor, Nfld.

Manager of the Year Award

  • National: Jeff Morley, Royal LePage Royal City Realty, Guelph
  • Finalist: Barbara Frueh, Royal LePage First Contact Realty, Barrie, Ont.
  • Finalist: Rita Harper, Royal LePage Team Realty, Ottawa

Lead Manager of the Year (calculated on leads closed)

  • Winner: Sue Symons, Royal LePage North Bay Real Estate Services, North Bay, Ont.
  • Finalist: Angie Peters, Royal LePage The Realty Group, Grande Prairie, Alta.
  • Finalist: Marian Barry, Royal LePage True North Realty, Fort McMurray, Alta.

Recruiter of the Year Award (largest net gain by a company):

Division 1
  • Gary Emde, Royal LePage Varsity, Saskatoon
  • Natasa Roufos, Royal LePage Exchange Realty, Kincardine, Ont.
  • Angela Boyle, Royal LePage Parkwood Realty, Bathurst, N.B.
Division 2
  • Philip Jones, Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty, Cranbrook, B.C.
  • Isabelle Parent and Dave Carter, Royal LePage Blanc & Noir, Quebec City
  • Sue Symons, Royal LePage North Bay Real Estate Services, North Bay, Ont.
Division 3
  • Manny Andrade, Britney Andrade, Raquel Lopes, Royal LePage Supreme Realty, Toronto
  • Desmond von Teichman, Royal LePage Locations North, Collingwood, Ont.
  • Michael Froese, Royal LePage Prime Real Estate, Winnipeg
Division 4
  • Richard Cho and John Cho, Royal LePage New Concept, Toronto
  • Raj Gill and Balwinder Dhaliwal, Royal LePage Global Force Realty, Surrey, B.C.
  • Sean Burn, Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty, Victoria
Division 5
  • Nirmal Brar, Royal LePage Flower City Realty, Brampton, Ont.
  • Jim Ouellette, Royal LePage Signature Realty, Toronto
  • Ryan Johnstone, Royal LePage NRC Realty, St. Catharines, Ont.

