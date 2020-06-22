Royal LePage announced the winners of its annual leadership awards on June 11. The awards celebrate excellence within the management ranks of the company’s 600-plus brokerages across Canada.
The winners of the company’s 2019 Leadership Awards are:
A.E. LePage Award – Brokerage of the Year
- National and Prairies: Michael Froese, Royal LePage Prime Real Estate, Winnipeg
- British Columbia: Sean Burns, Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty, Victoria
- Ontario: Mark Wolle, Royal LePage Wolle Realty, Kitchener/Waterloo
- Quebec: Marie-Catherine Jetté, Royal LePage Triomphe, Brossard
- East Coast: Darryl Butt, Royal LePage Generation Realty, Grand Falls-Windsor, Nfld.
Manager of the Year Award
- National: Jeff Morley, Royal LePage Royal City Realty, Guelph
- Finalist: Barbara Frueh, Royal LePage First Contact Realty, Barrie, Ont.
- Finalist: Rita Harper, Royal LePage Team Realty, Ottawa
Lead Manager of the Year (calculated on leads closed)
- Winner: Sue Symons, Royal LePage North Bay Real Estate Services, North Bay, Ont.
- Finalist: Angie Peters, Royal LePage The Realty Group, Grande Prairie, Alta.
- Finalist: Marian Barry, Royal LePage True North Realty, Fort McMurray, Alta.
Recruiter of the Year Award (largest net gain by a company):
Division 1
- Gary Emde, Royal LePage Varsity, Saskatoon
- Natasa Roufos, Royal LePage Exchange Realty, Kincardine, Ont.
- Angela Boyle, Royal LePage Parkwood Realty, Bathurst, N.B.
Division 2
- Philip Jones, Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty, Cranbrook, B.C.
- Isabelle Parent and Dave Carter, Royal LePage Blanc & Noir, Quebec City
- Sue Symons, Royal LePage North Bay Real Estate Services, North Bay, Ont.
Division 3
- Manny Andrade, Britney Andrade, Raquel Lopes, Royal LePage Supreme Realty, Toronto
- Desmond von Teichman, Royal LePage Locations North, Collingwood, Ont.
- Michael Froese, Royal LePage Prime Real Estate, Winnipeg
Division 4
- Richard Cho and John Cho, Royal LePage New Concept, Toronto
- Raj Gill and Balwinder Dhaliwal, Royal LePage Global Force Realty, Surrey, B.C.
- Sean Burn, Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty, Victoria
Division 5
- Nirmal Brar, Royal LePage Flower City Realty, Brampton, Ont.
- Jim Ouellette, Royal LePage Signature Realty, Toronto
- Ryan Johnstone, Royal LePage NRC Realty, St. Catharines, Ont.
Congrats Michael, well deserved I am sure your Father is proud. It shows the real estate world is in good hands from our younger hard working next generation leaders