Royal LePage announced the winners of its annual leadership awards on June 11. The awards celebrate excellence within the management ranks of the company’s 600-plus brokerages across Canada.

The winners of the company’s 2019 Leadership Awards are:

A.E. LePage Award – Brokerage of the Year

National and Prairies: Michael Froese, Royal LePage Prime Real Estate, Winnipeg

British Columbia: Sean Burns, Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty, Victoria

Ontario: Mark Wolle, Royal LePage Wolle Realty, Kitchener/Waterloo

Quebec: Marie-Catherine Jetté, Royal LePage Triomphe, Brossard

East Coast: Darryl Butt, Royal LePage Generation Realty, Grand Falls-Windsor, Nfld.

Manager of the Year Award

National: Jeff Morley, Royal LePage Royal City Realty, Guelph

Finalist: Barbara Frueh, Royal LePage First Contact Realty, Barrie, Ont.

Finalist: Rita Harper, Royal LePage Team Realty, Ottawa

Lead Manager of the Year (calculated on leads closed)

Winner: Sue Symons, Royal LePage North Bay Real Estate Services, North Bay, Ont.

Finalist: Angie Peters, Royal LePage The Realty Group, Grande Prairie, Alta.

Finalist: Marian Barry, Royal LePage True North Realty, Fort McMurray, Alta.

Recruiter of the Year Award (largest net gain by a company):

Division 1

Gary Emde, Royal LePage Varsity, Saskatoon

Natasa Roufos, Royal LePage Exchange Realty, Kincardine, Ont.

Angela Boyle, Royal LePage Parkwood Realty, Bathurst, N.B.

Division 2

Philip Jones, Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty, Cranbrook, B.C.

Isabelle Parent and Dave Carter, Royal LePage Blanc & Noir, Quebec City

Sue Symons, Royal LePage North Bay Real Estate Services, North Bay, Ont.

Division 3

Manny Andrade, Britney Andrade, Raquel Lopes, Royal LePage Supreme Realty, Toronto

Desmond von Teichman, Royal LePage Locations North, Collingwood, Ont.

Michael Froese, Royal LePage Prime Real Estate, Winnipeg

Division 4

Richard Cho and John Cho, Royal LePage New Concept, Toronto

Raj Gill and Balwinder Dhaliwal, Royal LePage Global Force Realty, Surrey, B.C.

Sean Burn, Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty, Victoria

Division 5