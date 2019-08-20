Royal LePage brokers in Winnipeg collaborated on a Fish for Shelter fundraising event in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation and local women’s shelter, Willow Place.

The inaugural event raised $4,320. It was held on a northwestern Ontario island in Minaki. Guests were treated to a day of guided fishing for walleye, card tournaments and the opportunity to connect with like-minded Royal LePage colleagues and Royal LePage Shelter Foundation supporters.

“The generosity and creativity of our Royal LePage family never ceases to amaze me,” says Shanan Spencer-Brown, executive director of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. “The families that seek safety and new beginnings at our shelter partners benefit not only from the funds that are raised at Royal LePage events like these, but also through the awareness that is generated on their behalf.”