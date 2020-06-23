As COVID-19 continues to put pressure on the province’s already stretched shelter system, the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) provided $7,280 to Community Living Essex County. The funding is part of a $480,000 donation made by the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) that will be distributed by the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation to shelters, food banks and shelter-based charities.

“The unprecedented impact of COVID-19 has been felt around the world, including in our local community of Windsor- Essex with vulnerable populations being disproportionately affected,” says Lorraine Clark of WECAR. “Here in the community of Windsor-Essex we have been proud to partner with Community Living Essex County, and have witnessed first-hand the tremendous work they do to support over 700 children, youth and adults with an intellectual disability. We hope that this donation will help them get through this incredibly difficult time.”