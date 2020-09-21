By Grant Polachek

Real estate businesses that perform badly in the industry do so because they generally have an underperforming brand. One way this reveals itself is through the sheer number of hollow names that have flooded the market recently, and trust us, those names hardly cut it when it comes to engaging customers.

Why is branding necessary? Understand that your competitors aren’t sleeping either; they’ve seen what the market needs and have come up with creative ways to use it to their advantage. The best names support business success while the worst names help you fail!

Getting a name for your business isn’t the end of setting up your business; neither should it be done in isolation. So take the next step and build your brand.

To succeed in naming your real estate company you need to have a firm understanding of what works, what doesn’t and what you should steer clear of. For one, the brand name you choose for your company must be unique because if it isn’t you might risk confusing potential customers, and that’s bad for business.

Make sure it:

Has an online presence. This will be in the form of an available (.com) domain and social media handles.

Can be spelled and pronounced easily. No tongue-twister-business-name allowed. Don’t hurt your advertisement potential.

Ensure it communicates the right emotions with your customers.

And like singer Jon Bellion said: Just keep it simple and sweet.

If things get complicated, whether it’s with naming your business or branding in general, then the next thing to do would be to get help from trusted real estate business name generators, or brand experts. Because, just like you guessed, the competition is strong and demands that you respond quickly and accurately.

Then, test! Test! Test! The goal here is accuracy. You need to be certain that every decision you’ve made along the way would yield the kind of result you want. So test everything. Begin with your brand’s name, logo, tone and value. Understand what your customers think. Do they like it? Just by hearing its name, what do they expect from your brand? What areas do they think you should improve?

Getting feedback might be what saves you from making a disastrous mistake that could put your business at risk.

The success of your real estate venture hinges on its name, and the best way to secure this success is to make sure that your ideal name doesn’t violate any trademark law. Save your business from the stress of battling with damaging court orders.