By David Greenspan

There is so much going on throughout the course of the day that sometimes we don’t get to everything we want as fast as we want. Other times we get to it right when we planned to…. but it’s just not fast enough for others.

I received an email reply the other day that wasn’t so polite. And I had a choice – reply back or bite my tongue. In this video I share what happened.

The thing is that sometimes someone says something to us that we don’t like, or they send a message we don’t like and we just have the urge to bite back, but should we? As a coach, not only for Realtors, but for rep hockey and baseball, we are taught, in fact all sports parents are taught the 24-hour rule. This rule can save your reputation.