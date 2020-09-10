By David Greenspan

With such a hot market over these past few months, instead of sitting back and relaxing throughout the summer, most people have been really busy. That’s a good thing for sure.

As we start the fall market though, there is a lot of uncertainty ahead. Have you planned for the “what if”? What if schools shut down again, what if the market slows down again, what if they run out of toilet paper again (lol)?

Seriously though, are you ready? Watch to see what I think you should focus on right now to ensure you’re ahead of this thing in case we go back into lockdown.