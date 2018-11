The Weir Team Brokerage of Toronto is the newest member of the Aventure Realty Network. “Brokers/owners Cameron Weir and Scott Hanton bring an enviable record of high performance and customer satisfaction to their new company, and together with a stellar sales team will leverage their success and continue to build a strong independent brand focused on a superior level of personal service,” says Bernie Vogt, president of Aventure.

The network has 55 brokerages and almost 3,000 sales reps.