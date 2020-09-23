Walter Schneider, president and co-founder of Re/Max Integra, along with his wife Maria Schneider, are being recognized by the David Foster Foundation in its latest billboard campaign. The HEROES billboard highlights the Schneiders’ partnership with the foundation on Allvision’s premium digital billboards, which can be seen throughout Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal from Sept. 25 until Oct. 8.

The billboard features Walter, Maria and Liorah (left), a liver transplant recipient who received her life-saving treatment in May 2019 after being diagnosed with Biliary Atresia.

The Schneiders, through The Schneider Family Foundation, are big supporters of the David Foster Foundation, where Walter also sits on the Board of Directors. He also serves as chair for Canada’s Walk of Fame Foundation and he sits on the board of MLSE Foundation. Maria and Walter, through their foundation, support a number of other charitable causes across Canada and throughout Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area, says Re/Max Integra.

“It is our duty as leaders to share what we have learned in our own experiences with those in need,” says Walter. “It is because of the risks and choices I made as a business leader that I have been so incredibly fortunate to be able to give back – not only to my local community but other notable causes, such as the David Foster Foundation.”