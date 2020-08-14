The Modern Real Estate Team of Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty in Victoria usually spends their summer preparing for their popular “Raise the Roof for Shelter” fall fundraising event. In six years, the cocktail party and auction has raised more than $47,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

Anticipating that COVID-19 would prevent groups from gathering safely, they changed course this year to offer a virtual springtime version of the event, raising $4,487, which will be donated to four local shelters for women and children escaping domestic violence.

“This year looks and feels a bit different for everyone, but supporting local women’s shelters is a core value of our team,” says team partner Saira Waters. “We didn’t think twice about pivoting our fundraising plans in order to ensure we were doing all we could for the women and children in our community who aren’t safe at home.”

“We cannot wait to welcome our guests back for our 8th annual Raise the Roof for Shelter,” says partner Tasha Medve. “We anticipate that 2021 will be our best event yet.”