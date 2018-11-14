Via Capitale Centre and Via Capitale Innovation, which own five offices located in Laval, Mont-Tremblant and Mont-Laurier in Quebec, have joined Royal LePage Humania.

The offices now carry the Royal LePage Humania Centre and Innovation banners. Owner Maxime Béland welcomed Royal LePage Humania owners François Léger and Christian Bouvrette as co-owners of his brokerages. Royal LePage Humania is the largest traditional real estate brokerage in Quebec.

The expansion, mainly concentrated in Laval, brings 60 real estate brokers to the network. There are now 345 brokers affiliated to Royal LePage Humania in the north of Montreal.

“We are pleased to welcome Maxime’s team within our brokerage,” says Léger. “We trust that this partnership will allow brokers and clients to benefit from a forward-thinking environment, based on service excellence.”

Béland says, “Real estate evolves quickly and Royal LePage provides the technology and the business culture to put forward the most sustainable proposition for our clientele. I am confident that this alliance with Royal LePage Humania will be thriving and help us better serve our clients.”