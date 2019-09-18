VaultLocks, the electronic and mechanical lockbox manufacturing division of MFS Supply, has integrated its electronic lockbox, eLockbox, with Schedulock, a showing management system for real estate brokerages and their agents in the Greater Toronto Area. The move will increase security and streamline showings, the company says.

“While MFS Supply has been doing business in Canada since 2010, we are pleased to partner with Schedulock to bring an electronic lockbox into the Canadian market to provide real estate brokerages with a comprehensive showing system that provides enhanced security enabled by our eLockbox,” says Jay Klein, general manager of MFS Supply. “VaultLocks supports integration with external software platforms through an easy-to-configure API, and provides secure, remote property access by distributing a unique, time-based access code every hour so that only those who are permitted to gain access, have access at a specified date and time. The eLockbox has one of the most robust, unique code offerings in the industry allowing for a variety of customization for property access control.”

“Smart lockboxes have been a discussion in the GTA for years, but there had always been adoption and administration issues,” says Alex Poon, co-founder and CEO of Schedulock. “We are very excited to introduce a completely streamlined and secure showing process through the Schedulock showing management platform and VaultLocks eLockbox.”