On the day he received his permanent residency status in Canada, Shaun Donnellan left his position as a successful sales executive with McLaren Automotive in Vancouver to pursue his dream of becoming a Realtor. He decided to begin his new career with eXp Realty, founding the Western Real Estate Group.

A news release says Donnellan “has the rare ability to connect people with who or what they need. This helped him become an award-winning salesperson in the automotive industry, starting at Toyota then Lexus, with overwhelmingly positive customer feedback for every transaction. When he arrived in Canada, he began working with McLaren Automotive, where he was recognized as the top salesperson in Western Canada within his first year. His entrepreneurial nature has helped him lead multiple networking events for future leaders and innovators in Greater Vancouver, bringing people together to create opportunities and profitable partnerships for everyone involved.”

“Shaun’s professional approach, gentle demeanour, and genuine concern for the needs of his clients have helped him consistently outperform his peers in all of his previous roles,” says Phil Hahn, real estate investor and eXp shareholder. “We are very excited to be part of Shaun’s future, and we’re confident that he will quickly rise to the top in our competitive industry.”

“I chose eXp Realty because of the mentorship and guidance they offer,” says Donnellan. “I’m extremely grateful for the overwhelming support and assistance I’ve received from Glen Sanford and Darren Jacklin, and the opportunity to learn from Phil Hahn – one of the nation’s most successful real estate mentors – is a privilege few receive.”