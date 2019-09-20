Recently 16 agents and managing brokers from Dexter Realty took part in 225-km and 260-km bike rides to conquer cancer.

The team, captained by Jimi Brockett, included Cathie Cline, Connie McGinley, Jeremy Alexander, David Peerless, Frank Crudo, Kevin Banno, Kevin Skipworth, Louis Dupuis, Marcus Maia, Marilou Appleby, Newell Cotton, Scott Evans, Spence Cotton, Sharon Wayman and Sue Godlonton.

When they set out on August 24, they’d already raised $54,015 for the cause. By the time they reached the finish line, they’d raised $62,000.

Most of the team followed the “Classic Route” – a 225-km journey. Starting in Cloverdale at 7 a.m. Saturday morning, they rode until they reached Chilliwack, where they camped for the night. From there, Dexter’s riders continued to Hope and Sunday’s finish line.

Dexter Realty president David Peerless and agent Marcus Maia took the “Challenge Route,” which stretched for 260 km.

Brockett lost his son Ryder to cancer in 2009. At the time, he owned Sharpey’s Cycles and had been contacted by the B.C. Cancer Foundation about renting his cycle shop for the ride. That call sparked the need to conquer the 225-km ride in support of his son and all others fighting to survive. Since that first year, Riders for Ryders has continued to grow, with local businesses and teams joining forces. Since forming in 2009, Riders for Ryders has raised close to $4 million in rides across Canada.

“We’ve lost Dexter agents to cancer, and their loss has left its mark,” says Peerless. “The cause hits close to home for everyone. We all know someone affected by the disease – our own Sharon Wayman is a cancer survivor. That’s why so many of our agents, alongside our managing brokers, take part in the ride. We do it for our colleagues, loved ones and peers – for those we’ve lost to cancer, those who’ve defeated it, and those who continue to fight.”

Wayman was named the 2019 Riders for Ryder’s MVP. She took a hard fall on the first day but didn’t give up – she kept going until she reached the finish line on day two.