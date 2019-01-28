Michelle Yu has been selling homes in Vancouver with her team at Re/Max Real Estate Services since 1994. She has helped many local Vancouver charities and organizations over the years and recently became involved with World Housing as a way to also give back globally through her work.

Yu recently sold a home in Vancouver’s wealthiest neighbourhood and is now donating 100 per cent of her commission – more than $56,000 – from the sale. This donation will enable a World Housing Community to be built in El Salvador, providing homes for 10 families currently living in absolute poverty on less than $2 a day, says the charity. The 10 will be among the first to be built using the newest 3D home printing technology developed by World Housing’s building partners, New Story Charity.

“I understand how lucky we are to live and work in Vancouver and feel privileged to be in a position where I can help others in the world,” says Yu. “Through World Housing I can make a difference to these families, giving them the safety and security of a home.”

The charity builds homes in El Salvador, Mexico, Haiti, Cambodia, Colombia and the Philippines.