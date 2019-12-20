Melissa Wu, ranked in the top one per cent for sales in the Vancouver market since 2007, is joining eXp Realty.

Wu is co-founder of a luxury boutique real estate group that has more than 50 sales reps. They did more than $300 million in volume through 249 units sold in the 12-month period ending in October 2019, says eXp.

“Throughout my career, I’ve focused on continuous improvement in the processes and procedures I use to build and lead my successful real estate business,” says Wu. “When I discovered eXp Realty, I saw an opportunity to bring more value to my clients, eliminate franchise fees and participate in a revenue-sharing model that benefits everyone.”

“Melissa and her team have demonstrated their exceptional performance in the competitive Vancouver real estate market,” says Phil Hahn, eXp Realty shareholder and real estate entrepreneur. “The drive, determination and results that Melissa is renown for are huge assets for all of us at eXp.”