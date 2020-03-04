The VIREB 2020 Board of Directors. Front row: Ian Mackay, president elect; Kevin Reid, president; Kaye Broens, past president. Back row: Directors David Procter, Shae Webber, Kelly O’Dwyer, Bill Benoit (EO), Ashley Stawski, Janet Scotland, Judy Gray and Erica Kavanaugh.
Kevin Reid of Royal LePage Comox Valley in Courtenay, B.C. was recently installed as president of the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board.

Kaye Broens of eXp Realty in Nanaimo now steps into the role of past president, with Ian Mackay of Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum moving into the president-elect seat.

Returning to the board table this year are Judy Gray, Re/Max Mid-Island Realty, Ucluelet; Erica Kavanaugh, Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum, Parksville; and Kelly O’Dwyer, eXp Realty, Nanaimo.

New to the VIREB board are David Procter, Re/Max Ocean Pacific Realty, Comox; Janet Scotland, Century 21 Arbutus Realty, Campbell River; Ashley Stawski, Re/Max Check Realty, Campbell River; and Shae Webber, Pemberton Holmes, Duncan.

