Vancouver-based real estate developer Holborn Group was a big winner at the 26th International Property Awards ceremony for its single-family residences in Phase II of Holborn University Heights in Squamish, B.C. The awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts in design, quality, service, innovation, originality and commitment to sustainability.

The firm received recognition in several categories for Holborn Group, including Best Architecture Single Residence, Best Interior Design: Private Residence and Best Interior Design: Show Home for British Columbia.

The award-winning homes in Holborn University Heights represent the harmonization of wild natural landscapes and contemporary built environments, the company says in a news release. Holborn University Heights is a master-planned community. Each home has uninterrupted views of the Garibaldi mountains and features contemporary design esthetics for those seeking to connect with nature while still enjoying the comforts of modern living, the company says.

“The level of architectural design and custom interior details in our homes are things you don’t typically find in master-planned communities anywhere. We wanted to raise the bar for multi-family developments by being the first to offer it and at an attainable price,” says Joo Kim Tiah, principal at Holborn Group.