The Van Grootheest Team of Century 21 Excalibur Realty recently opened a new washroom at Forfar Park on Gartshore in Fergus, Ont. The town of Fergus had been planning on putting a public washroom at the park for 10 years but the funds and human resources were never there.

“The Rails-to-Trails bike path is a very important part of our community and something we want to preserve. Having access to public washrooms on the trail was something that was missing and was an issue that we could fix, says Paul Van Grootheest, owner of the brokerage.

He and his team designed and built the accessible washroom and then donated it to the town.

“We wanted to give back to our community and do something that would benefit everyone. It’s just a practical way to say thanks to the Wellington County Community.”