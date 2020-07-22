Now in its 14th year, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s Past President’s Scholarship program annually awards scholarships on behalf of Realtors to graduating high school seniors pursuing post-secondary education. Two $5,000 first-place scholarships and two $2,500 second-place scholarships are available.

This year, applications were distributed in February to nearly 300 public and Catholic secondary schools in the GTA. They were also posted on various TRREB social media channels and on scholarshipscanada.com. A record of academic achievement and a range of leadership qualities and community involvement were required for application; but judging was based on a 1,500-word (minimum) essay.

Holden Kunde and Kothai Gunaratnam are the first-place winners. Kunde will attend the University of Western Ontario in September to study Medical Sciences. He aims to attend medical school and study Ophthalmology, after being given a co-op experience at the eye clinic at St. Michael’s Hospital.

Gunaratnam will attend McMaster University for Integrated Science (Bachelor of Science). The program is interdisciplinary, providing her with many options in the future. She is currently looking at a variety of careers, such as medicine, research, public health, health policy or law.

The second-place winners are Anika Shenoy and Eric Xu. Shenoy will attend the University of Toronto to study Engineering Science. As an engineer, she is eager to devise unique solutions that will improve our communities, she says.

Xu will attend the University of Western Ontario for Economics with Ivey AEO. He hopes to someday work in consulting, tech or the public sector, helping to better peoples’ lives and solve problems with his abilities.

