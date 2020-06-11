The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) has received an additional $278,000 in Ontario Realtors Care Foundation grants to help support shelter-based charities across the Greater Toronto Area. This supplements the $713,000 that TRREB already provided in grants to shelter-based charities in the GTA at the end of 2019.

“We have heard from the most vulnerable about the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is inflicting. This is especially true with breakfast programs that feed our children daily, and food banks with increasing needs during this challenging time,” says TRREB president Michael Collins. “TRREB has donated an additional $50,000 to the Breakfast Program partnership it has with the Toronto Foundation for Student Success, a program that feeds more than 200,000 children across our region each day. The program is now providing food cards to cover the cost of breakfast for 30 days in an effort to help students get the nutrition they need while at home. The balance of our support will go to GTA food banks and shelter-based charities, especially those that receive little or no government grants.”

Each year, TRREB donates $1 per member per month in support of the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation. Each donation is distributed to shelter-based charities across the GTA.

Funding for each shelter-based charity supports resources that goes beyond a bed for the night. Donations support programs that are vital to the operation of shelters, including medical treatment, daily meals, resources for kids and youth and community services that help people get back on their feet, says TRREB.