Trish Condo of Royal LePage RCR Realty in Bolton, Ont. raised $1,275 at her Rock ’n Roll Bingo for Shelter fundraising event recently, held in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation and local women’s shelter Family Transition Place.

Rock ’n Roll Bingo is a music trivia game based on the TV game show Name That Tune. Players have to identify song clips playing during the evening on Bingo cards made up of the names of the songs.

“I’m so thankful to all those who attended and supported this event,” says Condo. “Stacey Tarrant, manager of development and community relations with Family Transition Place, gave such an inspiring speech and we all enjoyed a wonderful night of fun and happiness in support of an important cause.”