Vancouver-based TRES Labs recently released Agent iFrame Map Search, which allows sales representatives to show mapped listings in any website that accepts HTML. The company says the product allows agents to subscribe to a professional, map-based listings presentation with a simple copy-paste installation format.

“Website visitors experience property search as a holistic and seamless experience. Designed to be highly engaging for the visitor, Agent iFrame has friendly user controls and a powerful search form that is fun and easy to use,” says TRES Labs in a news release. “Clients will return again and again to search for their wishlist. When they find a property they like, the message is sent using transactional email and SMS for the highest delivery rate in the industry.”

Property feature sheets include “all the information found on Realtor.ca for a complete presentation,” the company says. Deep links are available for ad campaigns, blogs, social media and newsletters. For lead generation, agents can create landing pages to maps of specialty properties.

“Many Canadian agents prefer to manage their own website assets and Agent iFrame has been designed to support that requirement. The listing module is separate from host and website so agents can shop for other services where they like, while still receiving the benefits of map search,” the company says.

TRES Labs specializes in data management and programming for the real estate industry.