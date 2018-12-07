Once per quarter, the Trentadue Torres Team at Re/Max All Stars in Stouffville, Ont. works to help replenish the shelves of local food banks after a busy holiday season. They leave one bag on the doorstep of each home in a select community, with a call to action for households to fill their bag and make a difference to community members in need.

This year the team dropped off donation bags to 400 homes on the Friday before Thanksgiving. They then hit the streets the following week to collect the bags and deliver them to a local food bank. They made a big splash with a huge branded sprinter truck, complete with music to alert the community of its arrival. “It’s amazing to see people running outside, knowing what we are doing,” says sales rep Dolores Trentadue. “It allows us to meet the community and give back. Our community support was even mentioned by the mayor and his wife. What a great feeling.”