Tracey Appleton received the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) Volunteer Award at the association’s annual Spring Gala recently. The award is presented annually to a Realtor who has shown commitment and dedication to the association and within the community.

“Tracey is known for her integrity,” says KWAR president Brian Santos. “As a volunteer, we see this shining through in her serving on many committees of our association, and in her volunteering in the greater community where she is making such a positive difference in the lives of others.”

Appleton is a sales representative with Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty and has been a Realtor member of KWAR since 2006. Her contributions to the community include serving as a director on the board of Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region (HFHWR) since 2013 and Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region since 2006. Appleton is currently the chair of both organizations. In 2016 she was part of a group that helped to bring a family of Syrian refugees to Kitchener-Waterloo.

Karen Coviello, CEO of HFHWR says, “Tracey understands that it is up to each and every one of us to work hard, every day, to make this community even better. Not just for us and our own friends and families, but for everyone. All of us at HFWR are proud of and grateful for Tracey and her efforts to do just that.”