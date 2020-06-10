Jennifer Jones and The Jennifer Jones Team have joined eXp Realty.

Jones has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate investment market and was a top agent at Keller Williams before making the move to eXp, the company says. Since 2016, she has ranked in the top one per cent of agents in the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board and consistently won brokerage awards for production.

She formed The Jennifer Jones Team in 2017 and they have been the No. 1 group in its market

centre for the past three years and among the top 10 groups for all of Keller Williams Canada, says eXp. The team has completed more than 250 transactions each year for the past three years.

Cloud-based eXp Realty has more than 29,000 agents in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.