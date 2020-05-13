The Heaps Estrin Team at Royal LePage Real Estate Services in Toronto recently unveiled The Silver Lining Project, a collaboration with award-winning Toronto-based photographer Camilla Pucholt in support of Community Food Centres Canada.

“In these unprecedented times, we wanted to find a way to give back to our city and to support organizations that are at the front lines of this global health crisis,” says the team in a news release. “The Silver Lining Project’s mandate is to help capture a ‘moment in history’ and spread some optimism, bring people together and raise money for an incredibly important cause.”

The team offers 10-minute photo sessions at an outdoor location chosen by the donor, while respecting social distancing and the closure of public places. Photos are taken from a minimum of 10 feet away and subjects are encouraged to “jump around, dress up, dress down, bring some props, bring the family pet …we encourage you to get creative with it.”

For every photograph taken, the team donates $8 to Community Food Centres Canada.

“We are so happy to share that within one month, The Silver Lining Project has raised a phenomenal $5,000, which gives 625 individuals a healthy meal,” says the team’s website. “Because of the astounding success, we will continue to run on Tuesdays for the month of May in the GTA.”

To participate, email [email protected].