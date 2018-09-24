Ahmed Helmi, manager of the Johnston and Daniel division of Royal LePage Real Estate Services in Toronto, and eight other motorcyclists planned to ride from Toronto to Halifax to raise money for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

“There are nine of us (two from Dawson Creek, B.C, two from Cambridge, Ont., two from Burlington, Ont., two from Toronto and one from Mississauga)” who will cover the 2,800-km trip, says Helmi. “We will meet with Phil Soper (CEO and president of Royal LePage) and several others for a final two-day ride.”

The original goal was to raise $5,000 collectively, but the group moved it to $10,000 because of the success they had getting pledges before the ride.

Helmi also takes part in the annual OREA Realtors Care ride, which this year had more than 50 participants. He also goes on the Ride for DAD in support of prostate cancer research, Teen Challenge (to support substance abuse prevention) and other events. This is the fourth ride to benefit the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.