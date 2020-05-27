When a distillery converted part of its operation to producing hand sanitizer and disinfectant to fight the spread of germs and viruses, especially COVID-19, they were overwhelmed with requests. Andrew Kerr stepped up to help Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers distribute the sanitizer and disinfectants to healthcare professionals as well as microbreweries and take-out restaurants. “I have now repurposed my garage to become the ‘Toronto distribution centre’ for first responders/healthcare providers to pick up disinfectant/hand sanitizer that Dillon’s is producing,” says Kerr, a sales rep with Sutton Group – Old Mill Realty in Toronto.

“The first 25 cases I picked up, I drove around and delivered to 30-plus restaurants and microbreweries across the city from Etobicoke to East York,” he says. Later he offered his garage for distribution purposes.

Multiple distilleries in Ontario have begun producing hand sanitizer. Some are giving the product away and others are selling it with proceeds donated to local food banks.