The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) has hired T3 Sixty, a management consultancy and research company for the residential real estate industry, to help the board develop a new MLS system.

“TRREB prides itself as a leading provider of technology for its members and partner boards and associations and it’s time we take a bold step forward,” says John DiMichele, TRREB CEO. “Despite significant changes occurring in the industry, TRREB is committed to staying at the cutting edge.”

DiMichele says mobile usage by Realtors, new add/edit capabilities and integration with blockchain and artificial intelligence capabilities for the MLS system are of particular interest.

T3 Sixty, based in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., will undertake the research for a new MLS system for TRREB, co-ordinate the request for proposal, aid with the selection of suitable vendors and then project manage the initiative, TRREB says.

“This initiative will be a lighthouse project meant to act as a model for the future of MLS systems, entailing a detailed top to bottom evaluation of the current platform and all major areas of MLS system functionality, followed by a thorough needs analysis of the subscribers to determine what the Realtors actually need and want,” says TRREB in a news release.

T3 Sixty has appointed Mark Lesswing as the lead project manager. Lesswing is an SVP with T3 Sixty and the former CTO of the National Association of Realtors. He has worked with hundreds of Realtor associations and also acted as a consultant for some blockchain-based technology companies, says the board.

“Blockchain as an underlying technology for MLS systems is new territory, and TRREB has both the vision and desire to produce a new way for MLS systems to provide value to members by the use of blockchain and machine learning technologies,” says Lesswing. “This project endeavours to both solve the issues of the typical MLS system user while building important foundational pieces for secure, distributed MLS system applications and artificial intelligence capabilities.”