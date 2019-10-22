Recently the Toronto Real Estate Board hosted its Member Milestone Dinner, celebrating the newest group of members achieving the distinction of 25-year and 50-year membership.

Close to 600 members attended this year’s event.

TREB president Michael Collins congratulated 21 new members who achieved the 50 year membership distinction. Also recognized at this event were 368 members who achieved the milestone of 25 years of TREB membership.

“To all our new 25 and 50-year members, your longstanding membership with TREB is a significant career milestone, and your contributions to the profession have helped grow and shape the real estate industry,” said Collins.

Reminiscing back to 25 and 50 years ago was a highlight of the night. Members were treated to pop culture facts and reminded that the average selling price in 1969 was $28,929 and in 1994 was $208,921. The remainder of the night was followed by dinner and a live performance by the Rolling Stronz.

Visit TREB’s Facebook page to view all of the event photos.