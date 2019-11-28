The Toronto Real Estate Board recently donated $75,000 to Habitat for Humanity GTA’s home build project at 140 Pinery Trail, as part of the board’s contribution of $1 per member per month to the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation’s Every Realtor campaign.

In July, several TREB members volunteered hours of their own time during TREB’s Summer Build Days at the Pinery Trail site to help with the construction of a Habitat home.

In September, TREB president Michael Collins presented the Berhanu family with keys to their new home during a special Welcome Ceremony. He was joined by former TREB president and Toronto Ward 23 Councillor Cynthia Lai at the ceremony.

TREB has contributed to Habitat for Humanity GTA since 1999, with donations totalling $795,000 to date, all in support of providing a sustainable path to home ownership for low-income working families.

TREB members have also volunteered over 800 hours to help build and connect communities through events like Summer Build Days.