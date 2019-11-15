Now in its 13th year, the Toronto Real Estate Board’s Past President’s Scholarship program annually awards scholarships on behalf of Realtors to graduating high school seniors pursuing post-secondary education. Two $5,000 first place scholarships and two $2,500 second place scholarships are available.

This year, applications were distributed in February to nearly 300 public and Catholic secondary schools in the GTA, and posted on Stratus, TREBhome.com, TREB social media websites and scholarshipscanada.com.

A record of academic achievement and a range of leadership qualities and community involvement are required for application. Judging is based on a 1,500-word (minimum) essay.

The first-place winners for 2019 are Elisa Verrilli, who will be attending Ryerson’s Media Production program and Sukhamrit Singh, who will be studying accounting and corporate finance.

The second place winners for 2019 are Chloe Drury, who will be attending Humber College’s media program and Brett Gugel, who is looking forward pursuing a program in commerce/business management.