The Toronto Real Estate Board has been renamed the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) to reflect the regional nature of the board “that has been in place since 2002,” it says.

“This brand refresh shows the evolution of our Realtor members, the organization and the real estate industry since our founding 100 years ago,” says the board in a news release. “Having been at the forefront of the real estate industry since 1920, this change, although subtle, is significant to benefit our 56,000 Realtor members and their clients.”

TRREB says it developed the new brand through a series of surveys and focus groups with its Board of Directors and members. It says the new logo “speaks to our leadership in the fields of market facts and data, technology, innovation and professionalism.”

Michael Collings, president of TRREB, says the icon in the new logo is meant to represent board members as a unified force for positive growth in the real estate profession. “It showcases the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board as a progressive and transformative force in the industry.

“It is also suggestive of a built form, whether you see a traditional home roofline or a condominium. All of the 15 circles are a different size create a sense of movement and momentum,” says Collins.

The new tagline is “Professionals connecting people, property and communities.”