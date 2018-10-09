The Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) and the Oakville, Milton and District Real Estate Board (OMDREB) have signed an agreement to swap MLS data for properties located in the Halton Hills, Oakville and Milton areas that are listed by members of either board.

It means TREB members will be able to view any properties listed by OMDREB members in these municipalities, and OMDREB members will be able to see properties listed by TREB members. Since OMDREB is a member of the ORTIS group that shares data with nine other boards, any TREB data that is listed will also be available to members from those boards.

The tentative roll-out date is January.

“It is important that members of OMDREB and TREB have access to full and accurate MLS data and we are excited to be part of an initiative that will move us in this direction,” says a news release from OMDREB president Rick Kedzior and TREB president Garry Bhaura.