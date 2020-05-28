Toronto firm OneLocal recently launched COVIDsafe.services, a tool for Realtors that addresses evolving safety protocols. It’s a free online resource where Realtors can access and share the latest COVID-19 regulations.

“We’ve been speaking to small businesses, and even those who have since reopened, or maybe never closed at all, are struggling to get people through the doors,” says Maggie McIntyre, director of operations at OneLocal. “People are saying. ‘Why should I walk into a store and risk my health when I can just order online?” We’re hopeful COVIDsafe.services will give consumers an alternative to buying online because we truly believe that small businesses are the key to restarting the economy.”

Businesses can access tailored safety checklists to navigate COVID-19 government regulations. For Realtors, there is a set of mandatory protocols that they must say they are following before they can share it with their customers. Once they are following these guidelines, they can then create a public profile for their customers to see, the company says.

“We’re asking these small businesses to digest a lot of information, from a lot of different sources, and we feel this is a huge ask. Not only that, but it’s unclear whether these businesses are being set up for success when they reopen,” says McIntyre. “We think there’s still going to be some fear among consumers. After months of being told to stay home, people may think twice before rushing back into stores. Especially if businesses can’t show the precautions they’re taking.”