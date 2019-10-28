Toronto police have charged broker Dwight Grange in what they are calling a “large-scale bank fraud”.

Grange is the broker of record at Grange Real Estate in Toronto. His website says he has been in the real estate business since 2004. He founded his own brokerage in 2011.

Police say in August 2018, counterfeit deposits were made into a business account, amounting to more than $2.9 million. Then several transactions involving transfer, credit and bill payments were made at several different bank branches.

Grange was arrested on Oct. 16 and charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of attempted fraud over $5,000 and utter forged document.

Police also allege that when they executed a search warrant, a “large quantity of narcotics” were found. Grange, 50, and Amanda Milward, 49, a sales rep at Grange Real Estate, have been charged with possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.