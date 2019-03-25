A home in Oshawa, Ont. that offers just 253 square feet of space has recently been listed for $200,000.

Dan Plowman Team Realty says it’s among the tiniest homes in Canada. “Although small in size, no detail has been overlooked,” says the team in a news release. “It boasts modern finishes including a three-piece bath with stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer combo and kitchen with breakfast bar. The tiny home also has pot lights and vinyl flooring.”

The home was built in the 1940s and its title was merged with neighboring properties. It was purchased by R.W. Carr Investment in 2018 and once it became its own parcel of land, the company renovated it.

“There really is nothing like this in the area, and there has been significant interest in the property already,” says Plowman. “The home has a nice flow, has everything someone needs for modern living, and is a great opportunity for the price. In addition to the home, there is a large yard and outdoor entertaining space on the property.”

The tiny house is located at 96 Quebec St. It features a private bedroom loft with additional loft storage and a living room with bay windows. There is two-car driveway and a large fenced backyard.

Update: The Toronto Star reports that the home received six offers on the first day and sold conditionally. The deal is expected to close on Friday.