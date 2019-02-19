The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) has elected Tina Roy as 2019 association president.

Roy has been a licensed Realtor for 13 years and was named No. 1 broker at Re/Max Preferred Realty 2016, as well as landing in the top two per cent in sales for several years.

Roy is also a director of the Belle River On the Lake Business Improvement Association and provides ongoing support to various fundraising campaigns through the community.

WECAR is the second oldest real estate association in Canada.