By Nina Dorion

With the holidays approaching, your clients may find it difficult to imagine home maintenance on top of holiday chaos. However, if you are working with a client who is planning to sell in the upcoming spring market, now is the time to get ready so that the house is set to list by mid-January.

If your client is serious about selling in January or February, help them along by offering them a home staging consultation. Offering them a staging consultation now will give them ample time to declutter and tackle any necessary updates. If they plan to take any time off over the holidays, this will give them the opportunity to tackle the list without too much added stress.

Here’s what a good home staging consultation can offer you and your client:

Advice on ways to declutter so that buyers can see the potential of the house, not just stuff.

Advice on “must-do” updates and fixes, along with “nice to haves” (paint, flooring, hardware) to ensure the client focuses on the most important tasks to get the most ROI.

Provide paint colours options to help brighten and make a room feel more spacious.

Offer suggestions on furniture placement and styling to ensure that every room buyers walk into appear spacious and welcoming.

Offer lighting changes and recommendations to brighten up every space.

Recommend resources and help (contractor, painter) should they require additional assistance.

A well-prepared and well-shown house is no longer something that your client should do, it is something that they must do in order to attract the right buyer.