Three members of the Real Estate Council of Alberta (RECA) have resigned.

Brian Klingspon, Christine Zwozdesky and JT Dhoot resigned from the council last week. The provincial regulator continues to deal with the fallout from a scathing report on its governance, which recommended that the entire council should be replaced.

“On behalf of council, I would like to thank Brian, Christine and JT for their service to the real estate industry and the public of Alberta,” said RECA chair Robert Telford in a statement. “We will miss their professionalism and experience at the council table.”

Klingspon is a licensed real estate professional and was appointed to council in 2013. He was appointed by the Alberta Real Estate Association (AREA) from members of the Realtors Association of Edmonton and served as chair in 2017-2018.

Zwozdesky is a licensed property manager and was also appointed to council in 2013. She was appointed by council from nominations received from licensed property managers and served as chair in 2016-2017.

JT Dhoot is a licensed real estate appraiser and was appointed to council earlier this year. He was appointed by those members of council appointed by AREA and Alberta Mortgage Brokers Association, from among industry members who are not members of AREA.