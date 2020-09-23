Banjamin Tetzlaw, Greg Dodds and Levi Goetz have been named to The Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30, an annual list of real estate professionals under the age of 30 who have achieved success in sales, philanthropy and leadership. They were chosen from the brand’s network of 94,000 independent real estate professionals affiliated with 2,800 offices in 38 countries and territories worldwide.

Tetzlaw is with Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate in Steinbach, Man. He was named Canada’s Rookie of the Year in unit sales, based on his production at the end of 2019. He immigrated to Canada in 2006 and speaks both German and Russian, which has helped him connect with many clients in his community. His experience as a cabinet maker gave him an appreciation for fine homes, which later led to a career in real estate.

Tetzlaw joined Coldwell Banker in January 2018 and is already one of the Canadian network’s top performers, achieving the International President’s Circle designation in 2019.

Goetz is also with Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate in Steinbach. His career choice continues a family tradition that includes two grandparents, an uncle and two aunts who are all in real estate.

He likes the independence offered by his sales career, the company says, particularly the ability to develop his own business plan and vision for the future. Goetz actively volunteers in community projects and says that “the secret to living, is giving.”

Dodds is with Coldwell Banker All Points – Festival City Realty in Exeter, Ont. “This 27-year-old brings the drive, work ethic and love of teamwork from his passion for hockey to his real estate career,” the company says. He attributes his widespread base of connections to the many people he has met playing hockey throughout Southwest Ontario, and prides himself on being available for his clients 24/7 to get the job done.

He is an involved member of his local Lions Club and helps organize fundraisers for various charitable children’s organizations.

“These talented and accomplished young professionals represent the future of Coldwell Banker and our industry,” says Andy Puthon, president of Coldwell Banker Canada. “Their commitment to excellence during a year that presented unprecedented challenges makes their accomplishment all the more special and admirable. This international award recognizes that they have consistently put their clients’ needs first and made significant contributions giving back to their local communities.”

The 30 Under 30 awards honour the heritage of the brand’s founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who started their company at 24- and 28-years-old, respectively.

The list includes affiliated real estate agents, managers, broker/owners and key staff members from throughout the brand’s global network.