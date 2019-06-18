Thomas Fox of Regina was recently elected national president of the The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) for 2019-2020.

Fox first joined AIC in 1996, receiving his CRA designation in 2001, followed by his AACI in 2006. He has worked for a small valuation firm in Saskatchewan for his entire career and has been an active volunteer with the institute for over 22 years.

“I am honoured to be the new AIC president – especially as we move into a period of rapid and profound change in our profession,” he says. “I plan to continue to build on AIC’s proud history and reputation as the appraisal professionals of choice within Canada. Our members face some challenges ahead and I welcome the opportunity to help lead them to a bright future.”

Joining Fox on the AIC Executive Committee are Jan Wicherek, president-elect, P.E.I.; Peter McLean, past president, Ontario; Suzanne de Jong, vice president, Ontario; Adam Dickinson, vice president, New Brunswick; and Keith Lancastle, CEO.

Other members of the board include Michael Kirkland, Newfoundland/Labrador; André Pouliot, Nova Scotia; Georges Semine, Quebec; Edward Saxe, Ontario; Laura Kemp, Manitoba; Dena Knopp, Alberta; Brad Brewster, Alberta; Craig Barnsley, British Columbia; and David Aberdeen, British Columbia.

Several awards were also presented during the 2019 AIC Conference, including:

Peter McLean received the AIC’s highest honour, the Fellow, which is awarded to an AIC Designated Member who has exemplified AIC’s values and integrity in every facet of his career.

The W.C. McCutcheon Award, granted to outstanding volunteers of the institute who have been long-standing committee volunteers and have demonstrated leadership and commitment to the institute and profession, was presented to Allan Beatty, Patricia Cooper and John Manning.

Top Appraiser Under 40 awards were presented to Samantha Lawrek and Nicholas Ruta.

President’s Citations were awarded to three of AIC’s long-standing volunteers: Christopher Whyte, Daniel Doucet and Dallas Maynard.

The title of Honorary AACI was bestowed upon Antoine Hacault of Winnipeg, Manitoba for more than 30 years of contributions to the AIC and to the advancement of the profession.