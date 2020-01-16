By Alex Camelio

I know, you’re probably thinking: “Alex, I know how to run a Google search.”

But do you? Most people know the basics and Google does a darn good job being intuitive, but there are a few lesser-known tools that can save you loads of time. We all run into similar issues whether in a Google search, our email inbox or file storage.

Whether it’s simply Google Search, or if you’re a power user like me, the tips I’m sharing today will save you a ton of time. Watch the video or read the article here.